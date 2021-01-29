Campus Notes (1/29/21)

ASI Cougar Pantry temporarily suspended

ASI Cougar Pantry will not resume distributions until Feb. 17, according to an update posted on their website. The Cougar Pantry had stopped distributions for winter break, but was originally scheduled to start up again on Jan. 27.

“The decision is a result of the high number of cases of COVID-19 that are still impacting our region. In San Diego County, the virus is rated as widespread and our region continues to be under stay-at-home orders,” read the update in part, which was released on Jan. 22.

Governor Gavin Newsom lifted the regional stay-at-home order that San Diego County was under on Jan. 25, but the country remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive tier of the state’s color-coded reopening system.

The Cougar Pantry previously suspended distributions in December when a team member tested positive, a decision which some students criticized.

The Cougar Pantry will also launch a new food box program for needy students out of the service area on Feb. 1. They will be giving out 100 boxes in February and 50 in March.

For the latest updates on the Cougar Pantry, visit their website or Instagram account (@asi.csusm).

Library welcomes input on 2021-22 Campus Common Read

The Kellogg Library is asking for members of the campus community to cast their vote for the 2021-22 CSUSM Campus Common Read.

According to the library’s website, “The Common Read provides a shared experience of intellectual and community engagement by bringing the campus community together to read and discuss one text and its themes.”

The current Campus Common Read is They Called Us Enemy, a graphic memoir on Japanese internment survivor George Takei.

To vote for 2021-2022’s Campus Common Read, visit biblio.csusm.edu/content/vote-2021-campus-common-read.

CHABSS Voices monthly creative competition resumes after winter break

After a pause for winter break, the College of Humanities, Arts, Behavioral and Social Sciences (CHABSS) is resuming CHABSS Voices: Creative Works Monthly Contest, an artistic competition that recognizes the art of students, faculty and staff.

The contest will be held monthly until May and each month will have a different theme. The next submission deadline is Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. for February’s theme of “Black Excellence.” To learn more about the contest or to submit, visit csusm.edu/chabss/chabss_voices/index.html.

Library hosts undergraduate awards competition

The Kellogg Library is hosting their annual CSUSM Library Awards for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity. All CSUSM undergraduates are eligible to apply to submit their research or creative projects completed as part of a course taken in summer 2020, fall 2020 or spring 2021.

Six winners will be selected, each getting a prize of $600. Group projects are allowed, but reward money would have to be split up among group members.

The deadline to submit is Apr. 9 and winners will be notified on Apr. 20. For more information, check out libguides.csusm.edu/libaward/ or email Dr. Toni Olivas at [email protected]

North County vaccination ‘super station’ to open at Cal State San Marcos | ABC 10 News San Diego

The county will open a vaccination “super station” starting Sunday at CSUSM, with the ability to vaccinate up to 5,000 people a day, according to county Supervisor Jim Desmond. READ MORE

CSU faculty, staff honored for outstanding contributions to student success | CSU News

The CSU will recognize four faculty and one staff member from five different campuses with the Wang Family Excellence Awards for their commitment to student achievement and contributions in their respective fields. READ MORE

Statement on Governor’s 2021-22 January budget proposal | CSU News

Earlier this month, CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro released a statement on Governor​ Newsom’s 2021-22 January b​udget proposal. READ MORE

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California