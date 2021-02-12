Vaccine supersite opens at CSUSM

People wait in line to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the CSUSM Sports Center on Jan. 31.

As part of the effort to fight COVID-19 in the region, San Diego County has begun to operate a vaccine supersite center at CSUSM.

Beyond providing a location, CSUSM is not directly involved in running the supersite; the county is overseeing all operations and staff comes from Palomar Health, UC San Diego Health and Tri-City Medical Center.

“This cross-system partnership across various sectors of health and higher education is truly a testament to the leadership of our region. As an anchor institution of North County, contributing to the health and wellbeing of our region is a vital and foundational part of our mission. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community,” said CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt about the vaccine supersite during her remarks at CSUSM’s annual Report to the Community event on Feb. 4.

At the same event, San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said that the county is grateful that CSUSM is hosting the vaccine supersite. “Our partnership with California State San Marcos has been an important part of county-wide efforts to combat COVID-19,” she said.

In addition to the new vaccine supersite, CSUSM has been hosting a county-run testing site on campus since August.

The vaccine supersite is at CSUSM’s Sports Center and opened on Jan. 31. There is free parking available in Parking Structure 1 on the second and third levels and disabled parking in Lot L (next to the Sports Center).

Gallery | 2 Photos Brian Gallegos The vaccine supersite is at CSUSM's Sports Center and operates Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The site is open Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The county hopes to vaccinate up to 5,000 people per day when enough vaccines are available.

Currently, vaccines are by appointment only, and appointments are only open to certain individuals, such as health care workers and those over the age of 65. A comprehensive report on who is eligible to be vaccinated is on the county’s website.

To learn more about CSUSM’s testing site and vaccine site, visit this page. To make an appointment for a vaccine, visit this page.

