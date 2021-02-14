Campus Notes (2/13/21)

In-person classes and resources to resume this week

The USU computer lab and the ASI Cougar Pantry will reopen the week of Feb. 15. Additionally, the few spring classes that are in-person will be allowed to begin on-campus instruction on the same day.

In-person classes and campus resources have been on a temporary pause due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The USU Ballroom computer lab’s spring semester hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ASI Cougar Pantry will offer drive-thru distributions on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Campus Way Circle. Students who cannot come on the Wednesday distributions can make an appointment on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fresh Market Mondays, which distributes produce, are on the first Monday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For more information on the computer lab, visit this site. For more information on the Cougar Pantry, visit this site.

CSUSM announces new guidelines for COVID-19 testing and procedures

Students who live on campus or who come to campus for classes or to visit the computer lab must now get tested for COVID-19 every week. Additionally, they must complete a daily symptom self-screening and check into each campus location they visit to record their presence by scanning a QR code.

“While the roll out of vaccines gives hope for the future, it is important that we continue to take steps to ensure the health and safety of our campus community. Regular COVID-19 testing for students who come to campus for approved reasons (class, computer lab, on-campus work) is a way to identify and stop the surge in asymptomatic individuals,” said Chief Communications Officer Margaret Chantung in an email to The Cougar Chronicle.

The guidelines were announced in an email to students and will go into effect on Feb. 15. Students can schedule their testing appointment, complete the daily self-screening and check into campus buildings all through the CSUSM Mobile App.

Currently 2 active coronavirus cases at CSUSM

There are two active cases of COVID-19 at CSUSM as of Feb. 13, both employees. There have been 111 cumulative cases over the course of the semester.

CSUSM may have more cases than they have reported, as the data does not include employees working remotely or those who live off campus and do not participate in any campus activities.

Those individuals are not obligated to report a positive case.

CSUSM data can be found at this site. The site is updated whenever there is a change in case numbers.

New Library Exhibit Features Stories, Snapshots of Pandemic | CSUSM NewsCenter

The University Library at Cal State San Marcos will present a virtual reception for the exhibit “Stories & Snapshots: Documenting a Year of the Pandemic,” which will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 6-7 p.m. The event will feature contributions to CSUSM’s Together/Apart COVID-19 Community Memory Archive collection website. READ MORE

Cal State San Marcos holds virtual Report to the Community | The Coast News

California State University at San Marcos (CSUSM) held its annual Report to the Community on Thursday, Feb. 4, with nearly 600 business and civic leaders attending the first-ever virtual format. READ MORE

Reopening California State University hinges on vaccines, new chancellor says | EdSource

Amid an unprecedented pandemic, it’s clear what stands as California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro’s main priority — safely reopening the state’s 23 campuses for in-person classes this fall. READ MORE

This story was updated on Feb. 15 with a quote from Chief Communications Officer Margaret Chantung.

Anneliese Esparza is a senior literature and writing studies major serving as The Cougar Chronicle’s Editor-in-Chief. She also freelances for local publications. After graduation, she hopes to become a reporter (and eventually an editor) for a mid-size local newspaper. In her free time, Anneliese enjoys playing piano, reading and spending time with her family and three cats. Twitter handle: @a__esparza

