The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

Song: “Good Days” by SZA

SZA took social media and the world by storm when she released a “Good Days,” a calming, uplifting single. The song is focused on letting go of occupations and stress of the past and looking to the future with a smile. The artist helps fans sing through their worries of past events, and encourages them to enjoy their present and look forward to what the future may hold for them. Rather than focusing on the past and youth that may not have served her well, SZA looks to accept a more peaceful future with open arms. -KC

Podcast: “The 8 Percent Club”

Started by four women-of-color law school prospects, “The 8 Percent Club” is dedicated to sharing experiences, tips and insider secrets to the law school admissions process. They are targeting the most underrepresented population in the legal industry: women of color. A nod to the actual statistic, “The 8 Percent Club” aims to encourage more WOC to consider a career in law to increase the number of WOC judges, lawyers, paralegals and law students. These women hope to increase diversity in the industry by establishing a scholarship fund for future women-of-color in law and by demystifying every step of the process from the LSAT to choosing a school. -KC

Movie: Palmer

Apple TV released the drama film Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake, on Jan. 29. Palmer tells the story of Eddie Palmer, who struggles to cope with daily life as he’s released from a 12-year prison sentence. After weeks of attempting to get his life together, Eddie turns back to his old ways until he meets Sam. Sam is a young cross-dressing boy who unapologetically expresses himself, even when others are not kind to him. Sam consistently finds light in every situation, inspiring Eddie to look for the good in himself and others. Palmer is now available to stream on Apple TV. -JD

TV Show: Disenchantment:

Disenchantment released its third season on Netflix on Jan. 15. Made by the creators of The Simpsons and Futurama, this medieval animated adult comedy follows the story of a young princess, Bean, as she navigates her way through life in royalty. Bean decides to give up her life as a princess, and becomes friends with her inner demon and an elf tired of living a happy life, Elfo. With the show’s dark and witty humor, it makes a perfect comedy for adults with the heart of a kid. Seasons one through three of Disenchantment are available on Netflix. -JD

