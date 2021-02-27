Cougar Corner
February 27, 2021
HONEY
Sticky sweet honey pot,
I don’t want you to leave.
Stay under these bedsheets and forget about
your burdens.
It’s so windy out there today,
the beach is hazy and
so are we.
It would be a waste to do anything
but nothing.
Sticky sweet honey pot,
I love to be your busy bee.
Mixed you in my
coffee this morning,
gave you almond kisses goodbye.
I’ll be your sunshine
to help you with
your muddled case
of the drearies.
Hopefully work won’t be a wrench today;
hopefully this week doesn’t drag on.
Wish you knew
how much I do
adore you.
Good luck,
honey pot.
Writer Bio: Madison Hart is a fourth year literature and writing studies major with a minor in film studies. Madison is also the treasurer of the Literature and Writing Club. She enjoys making specific Spotify playlists and writing because it allows her to emote. More of Madison’s work can be found on her Instagram @madihartwrites.
