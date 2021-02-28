The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

Song: “Gasoline” by HAIM (feat. Taylor Swift)

Alternative rock band HAIM teamed up with Taylor Swift to release a remix of their song “Gasoline” from their album Women in Music Pt. III. Lyrically, the song addresses the complicated situation of staying in a dysfunctional relationship because you just can’t bear to let the other person go. HAIM’s lead singer Danielle Haim delivers the first verse in a low-pitched, restrained voice, while Swift sings the second verse with more power and emotion, making for a sonically pleasing contrast. With flawless vocals, solid instrumentation, clever lyricism and a catchy chorus, the remix of “Gasoline” is one of the best songs of 2021 so far. –AE

Movie: Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and the Black Messiah is a historical piece that delves into the political and personal world of The Black Panther Party. The film analyzes the lives of two revolutionaries: Fred Hampton and William O’Neal. Aside from historical reenactments, the film has montages of real reports and videos that help guide this genuine story. As the title suggests, there is a Judas figure within the Black Panther party and O’Neal proves to be it. Judas and the Black Messiah makes clever timing by being released at the start of Black History Month and bringing attention to the issues that the Black community continue to face in 2021. –AC

Podcast: “Lore”

From the Irish folklore of mischievous elves to tropes seen in many adventure tales, the “Lore” podcast has it all. “Lore” is an educational podcast that provides the history and origin of many staples seen in the fantasy and adventure genre, often providing stories or documentation as evidence. Topics covered include the cultural significance of mythological creatures and their respective pantheons, the retellings of ghost stories and other horrors and how today’s media has altered these ideas due to innovation or misinformation. The “Lore” podcast is available on their website, Spotify and iHeartRadio. –DF

Movie: I Care a Lot

Netflix recently released the dark comedy/drama thriller I Care a Lot on Feb 19. Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) works as a corrupt legal guardian with her romantic business partner Fran, played by Eiza González. They put the elderly into care homes so they can profit off of their assets. Crooked doctors assist and write letters to court deeming the elderly incapable of taking care of themselves. However, she crosses the line when she takes guardianship of retired businesswoman Jennifer Peterson, played by Dianne Wiest, who has ties with the Russian mafia. I Care a Lot is now streaming on Netflix. –MC

