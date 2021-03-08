Campus Notes (3/8/21

Currently no active coronavirus cases at CSUSM

There are no active cases of COVID-19 at CSUSM as of Mar. 8. There have been 113 cumulative cases over the course of the semester.

CSUSM may have more cases than they have reported, as the data does not include employees working remotely or those who live off campus and do not participate in any campus activities. Those individuals are not obligated to report a positive case.

CSUSM data can be found at this site. The site is updated whenever there is a change in case numbers.

Library announces 2021-22 Campus Common Read

CSUSM has announced that There There, a novel by Native American author Tommy Orange, will be the 2021-22 Campus Common Read. The book was chosen by members of the campus community who voted in a survey earlier in the spring semester.

The novel, released in 2018, follows several Native American characters living in the Oakland area and was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize.

According to the library’s website, “The Common Read provides a shared experience of intellectual and community engagement by bringing the campus community together to read and discuss one text and its themes.”

The current Campus Common Read is They Called Us Enemy, a graphic memoir on Japanese internment survivor George Takei.

If you have any questions or comments on the Campus Common Read, email [email protected].

Students encouraged to submit projects for the Spring 2021 Innovation Challenge

CSUSM’s Innovation Hub is inviting students to submit an “innovative product, service, or program” for entry in their annual Innovation Challenge.

There are two categories for the competition, and students can choose to enter one or both. The first category asks for creative ways to fix the ongoing problem of student homelessness or food insecurity.

The second category is open to any “innovative idea that helps overcome a current or future challenge that might include impacts from new regulations, changes to culture and social attitudes or changes to resources and technology,” according to the category description.

There is a cash prize for student winners. Applications are open now and will close on May 7. For more information or to apply, visit this website.

