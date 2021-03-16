The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

TV Show: Ginny and Georgia

Netflix released the first season of its newest comedy-drama Ginny and Georgia on Feb. 24. The show follows the story of a young mom, Georgia, and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, as they move to a new town in order to escape their troubled past. However, living with constant instability takes a toll on the family, and estranges the relationship between Georgia and Ginny. The show also tackles topics that are commonly taboo in television, such as misogyny, abuse, sexual assault and bicultural identity. Season one of Ginny and Georgia is now available to stream on Netflix. -JD

Book: Gmorning, Gnight! Little Pep Talks for Me and You by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda released his first book Gmorning, Gnight! in October 2018. While this book was released in 2018, a pep talk is especially important as we reach one year of quarantine. The book is a series of poems inspired by Miranda’s motivational tweets that he writes to start and end his followers’ days. Each page is accompanied by a fun sketch by author Jonny Sun, known for his novel Everyone’s a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too. Some of the poems reach into deep topics such as insecurities and anxiety, while others give light-hearted motivation to start your day. -JD

Documentary: Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is the center of her newly-released documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. Released on Feb. 26, this documentary explores Eilish’s burst to fame before and after the release of her Grammy-winning debut album. From behind-the-scenes footage of her artistic process, to snippets from two tours, viewers get to see Eilish as her authentic self: beyond the persona she displays on stage. Eilish spares no details in expressing her highs and lows, which continuously cycle throughout her physically demanding career. In a persona-based world, it feels nice to know Eilish’s documentary is wholly real. Stream it on Apple TV Plus. -NN

Song: “Be Sweet” by Japanese Breakfast

Michelle Zauner, who uses the stage name Japanese Breakfast, released the first single from her upcoming third album Jubilee on Mar. 2. The song was accompanied with a music video that premiered on YouTube the same day. The song, “Be Sweet,” is an upbeat and rhythmic tune with an outer space mystique tone. The drums and bass follow closely in the background while the synth trails on the chorus. There is an 80s pop influence that echoes through the lyrics “Be sweet/Be sweet to me, baby/I wanna believe in you.” Zauner holds her notes as she sings the last line in the chorus, “I wanna believe in something.” Overall, “Be Sweet” evokes optimism, joy and celebration. –MC

