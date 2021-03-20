Cartoon: In class or not, we will persevere through this time
March 19, 2021
Brian Gallegos is a photography/graphic design intern for The Cougar Chronicle. He is currently a senior at CSUSM as a visual performing arts & tech major. After college, Brian hopes to work in the video game industry working on character designs and concept art. He loves to watch a vast array of different types of movies and shows but his favorite is The Office.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.