The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

Documentary: Audrey

Behind closed doors, despite the fame, Audrey Hepburn’s desire to be loved is something we learn in the new Netflix documentary Audrey. There has been no other like Audrey Hepburn, a sensational icon capturing the hearts of the world. All eyes would be on her if she walked in a room. However, all the love she received worldwide was not something she had in her private life. In this rare archive footage, Audrey Hepburn describes that dancing was her first love, and she never dreamed of becoming an actress. Her firstborn son Sean Hepburn shares her best-kept secret: that she struggled with mental illness. –MC

Book: Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

Michelle Zauner will release her first memoir Crying in H Mart on April 20. Commonly known for her music released under the name Japanese Breakfast, Zauner’s novel is an extension of her article of the same title written for The New Yorker. The novel takes shape as a before and after narrative of when Zauner’s mother passed away from cancer. Zauner goes into depth about her relationship with her mother, which while complicated, was full of love. Zauner also talks about her life growing up as a Korean American woman, and how this shaped her into the artist she is today. –JD

TV Show: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+ released its first episode of the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19. The series continues the story of what happens after Avengers: Endgame. After the passing of many superheroes in Avengers: Endgame, the show follows the events of the film, continuing the story of when Captain America hands Falcon his shield. An unlikely duo, the pair must find a way to work together as the Winter Soldier and Falcon team up to continue to save the world. The Falcon and Winter Soldier is now available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes set to be released every Friday. –JD

Movie: The World to Come

The World to Come is a romantic LGBTQ film that tackles the themes of love and gender roles. The film’s setting dates back to mid-19th century America where dreams of the frontier prospered. Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) and Abigail (Katherine Waterston), the protagonists of the film, find refuge in each other as they struggle to abide by their wifely duties. Their sincere friendship blossoms into a beautiful romance that leaves a lasting impression. Director Mona Fastvold has curated a story by women for women. It is the perfect film to watch during Women’s History Month as it shows both the oppression and resilience of women under unequal circumstances. –AC

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California