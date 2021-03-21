REVIEW: Feel the fury as Moxie breaks through male restraints on female success

This review may contain mild spoilers.

Earlier this March, Netflix released Moxie, an Amy Poehler production, that sparks the awakening of feminism after a young woman named Vivian (Hadley Robinson) becomes fed up with her high school’s male-domination and staff negligence over the female population.

The film opens with a nightmare in which Vivian runs through the woods unable to use her voice to defend herself. This is a foreshadowing moment that viewers will connect and understand in the end. As the film progresses, it introduces the stereotypical high school groups: the jocks, populars, geeks, etc.

While that seems like the usual, the student body has a yearly list that goes around ranking students. This is a male-dominated school where the women are the sheep. The context of the list is disrespectful and insulting.

Yet, the school’s authority makes no remarks to change or even acknowledge the issues in this school. Sexual harassment is also renamed as an act of “bothering.” Viewers will find themselves very frustrated throughout this film.

With everything occurring, Vivian, an obedient student, takes matters into her own hands as she becomes inspired by her mother’s rebellious teenage phase and starts “Moxie” in her school. It is up to her and a group of other girls to introduce and fight for feminism and justice for the women of the school. Amongst the group is the new student Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Pena), whose head remains high despite others’ treatment towards her.

The performances of Amy Poehler as Vivian’s mother and Hadley Robinson as her daughter are complex and amusing. There is a bond of honesty and compromise that flourishes on screen. The rest of the cast is diverse and each character is memorable.

Many of the characters’ actions and topics in this film can be triggering, as the topics mentioned can be viewed as heavy, especially since the students aren’t defended or supported by faculty or other students. While the beginning is difficult to watch, the ending brings the film all together. The overall lesson is worth the stomachache.

While some in the film have the initial impression that female achievements are meaningless, it was interesting seeing perspectives and mindsets change. It was also different seeing how racial backgrounds play a role in feminism, standing up for what you believe in and defending others.

One thing is for sure: this is the time for girl power. Moxie shows viewers the unity and dynamism women have when they come together.

Moxie is now available on Netflix. \

Kat Parra is in her senior year here at CSUSM and majoring in art and technology. Since last semester, she has been assisting The Cougar Chronicle as a photographer and staff writer and she is currently serving as the Assistant A&E Editor. She enjoys sculpting, art, video design and spending time with family. She will be the first in her family to graduate from a four-year university. Her inspiration is and always will be her mom.

