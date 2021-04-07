The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

Movie: Coming 2 America

Nearly 30 years after the original Coming To America film, its sequel Coming 2 America brings old-school nostalgia and New Age representation to the forefront. With the combination of groundbreaking actors such as Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Gladys Knight and John Amos, the film debuts with its returning cast. However, we are shown a passing-of-the-torch in comedy to a younger generation who have been paving their way such as Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, Michael Blackson and Teyana Taylor. This film is a fantastic representation of Black cinema and gives us an insight into the world of future productions. You can stream the film on Amazon Prime. –RC

Song: “Count on Me” by BROCKHAMPTON

Hip hop boy band BROCKHAMPTON released a new single called “Count On Me” on April 2. They are known for their diverse style of rap as well as their inclusivity of different performers. Though this new song is somewhat short at 2:35 minutes, it is packed with flavorful sounds that resonate an important message. As the title suggests, this song focuses on relying on people you trust and seems to be an anthem for strong friendships and relationships. This song highlights the struggles that people face on a daily basis but relieves us with hope by reminding us that we can also find people to count on. –AC

TV Show: Genius: Aretha on National Geographic

National Geographic aired the first episode of the series Genius: Aretha in March. The anthology series covers a new artistic genius’ life in each season, highlighting the talent of Aretha Franklin in Genius’ third season. Directed by Anthony Hemmingway, who also directed the Hulu biopic film The United States vs. Billie Holiday, the show follows the life of Aretha Franklin, telling the story of her childhood and career up to her death in 2018. Genius: Aretha stars Cynthia Ervo, a Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning actress and singer who portrays American singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin and is now available to stream on Disney+ and National Geographic. –JD

Book: Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong

Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning is poet Cathy Park Hong’s first memoir released in February 2020. The winner of awards such as the National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography, Minor Feelings unboxes all of the trauma and prejudice Hong has faced as an Asian American woman. Hong does not hesitate to share personal feelings and experiences, making her memoir a raw and unfiltered look at hate towards Asian Americans. Her stories of growing up shine light on how every microaggression and racist joke contributes to a climate of hate, helping to explain the series of hate crimes and violent attacks against Asian Americans that we have seen rise in 2021. –JD

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California