Campus Notes (4/10/21)

University announces in-person commencement ceremonies for classes of 2020, 2021

CSUSM announced that they will hold five commencement ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021 on May 22 and 23.

Each of the colleges will have their own ceremony, with the College of Humanities, Arts, Behavioral and Social Sciences (CHABSS) split into two ceremonies. A full schedule of the ceremonies is at this website.

Each graduate will only be permitted to bring two guests to the ceremony because of social distancing requirements. Both graduates and guests will be required to wear face coverings, and seats will be disinfected in between each ceremony. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on CSUSM’s website and app.

In addition to the commencement ceremonies, CSUSM is bringing back graduates on parade, a drive-thru celebratory parade that was started last year when the commencement ceremony was canceled. The parade will be on May 21 at 9 a.m.

For both the commencement ceremonies and the graduates on parade, graduates must RSVP beforehand to attend. Registration will remain open until May 3 for commencement and until May 16 for the graduation parade.

For more information on these events, visit the Commencement Office’s website.

Currently one active coronavirus cases at CSUSM

There is one active case of COVID-19 at CSUSM as of April 9. There have been 113 cumulative cases over the course of the semester.

CSUSM may have more cases than they have reported, as the data does not include employees working remotely or those who live off campus and do not participate in any campus activities. Those individuals are not obligated to report a positive case.

CSUSM data can be found at this site. The site is updated whenever there is a change in case numbers.

CSUSM Opens Vaccine Clinic for Campus Community | CSUSM NewsCenter

Since early February, the university has applied each week to receive a shipment of vaccine doses from the county, and each week it has been denied.

Until March 19, that is, when CSUSM learned that it would be receiving 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which would need to be administered within a week. READ MORE

CSUSM begins cutting school ties with controversial state legislator | The Coast News

Faculty representatives at California State University at San Marcos (CSUSM) voted Wednesday to begin the process of cutting school ties with the controversial late State Senator William A. Craven, including renaming buildings and streets, and removing his bust monument from campus. READ MORE

