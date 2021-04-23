Cartoon: The best of years, the worst of years

April 23, 2021

Carolyn Cheng

Carolyn Cheng is a graphic design intern for The Cougar Chronicle.  She is currently a third year student at CSUSM and is majoring in arts and technology with a double minor in video/film production and film studies.  Post graduation, Carolyn hopes to pursue a career in film or video game editing.  In her free time, she enjoys watching Survivor, playing tabletop rpgs, and playing video games.

Related posts:

Enjoy a plate of calabacitas con elote, a Mexican vegetarian dish
Get creative by making your own envelopes
Prep a quick smoothie to jumpstart your day
REVIEW: Get a taste of Japan at Mirin Cafe
The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California