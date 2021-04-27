The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

Book: Ripples by Wai Wai Pang

Ripples by Wai Wai Pang is a unique mystery graphic novel. As Pang’s debut novel, Pang redefines the boundaries of graphic novels. The story follows two detectives who work for the Big Lakes police department. When they investigate a missing person’s report, the detectives realize that this mystery is something they’ve never seen before. The novel’s format is that of a detective’s notebook, as readers learn more about the case alongside the detective. One of the most charming aspects of Pang’s graphic novel would be the unedited drawings: the lightheartedness of Pang’s art style clashes with the idea of a detective novel beautifully. –JD

Movie: Thunder Force

In Netflix’s recent film Thunder Force, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer star as Lydia and Emily, two separated childhood friends who are turned into crime-fighting superheroes by a formula. Lydia leaves her meaningless, drunk life overnight and turns into a powerful force after entering the wrong place. With their super aliases as Hammer and Bingo, these middle-aged women now must control their newly developed powers to avenge the modern villains living in Chicago. Amongst the cast is Jason Bateman as The Crab and Bobby Cannavale as The King. Enjoy this cringy, comedy film with great friendships, strange crab romance and laughter! –KP



Documentary: Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist is a new Netflix special released in tribute to the late actor who passed away last year in August after battling colon cancer. The special features a wide variety of many actors, directors and writers discussing the impact Boseman had on the world. In his last role and first Oscar-leading actor nomination, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, his co-stars like Viola Davis, Taylour Paige and Glynn Turman were given access to his personal script that had handwritten notes by him. Boseman carried an essence in all the roles he was given and was greatly admired for his natural ability to perform. –MC

