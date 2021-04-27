VIDEO: CSUSM celebrates graduates with parade and commencement ceremonies

Jose Valdovinos and Carolyn Cheng

CSUSM’s plans to recognize the classes of 2020 and 2021 include a graduation parade on May 21 and in-person commencement ceremonies on May 22-23.

Jose Valdovinos

