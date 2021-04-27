VIDEO: CSUSM celebrates graduates with parade and commencement ceremonies

Jose Valdovinos and Carolyn Cheng

Jose Valdovinos, Video Editor Intern
April 26, 2021

CSUSM’s plans to recognize the classes of 2020 and 2021 include a graduation parade on May 21 and in-person commencement ceremonies on May 22-23.

Jose Valdovinos is one of two video editors at The Cougar Chronicle. He is in his third year as a literature and writing major and is also minoring in video production. After graduation, Jose plans on entering the film or television industry as an editor or cinematographer. Jose enjoys working with computers, writing and video games.

