Campus Notes (4/28/21)

College of Business Administration dean to retire in June

Jim Hamerly, dean of the College of Business Administration (COBA), will be retiring on June 30.

Hamerly has served as COBA dean since 2014. Previously, he was an adjunct faculty member in COBA and then COBA Director of Business Community Relations.

The interim dean has not yet been named. -AE

Festival 78 goes virtual

Festival 78, an outdoor art and music festival that CSUSM hosts annually, will be virtual this year due to the pandemic. It is the school’s largest student event and is usually held on the Mangrum Track & Field.

For this year’s festival, ASI has created four virtual events open to students and their friends: “How To Brew Beer With Mason Ale Works,” “Tarot Card Readings,” “Tie-Dye Falls” and the main event. The first three events already happened earlier this month, and the main event is scheduled for April 29 at 7 p.m., which will be a special Q&A session with Jake Johnson and Max Greenfield, actors from the popular Netflix TV show New Girl.

To stay up to date on Festival 78’s virtual event, follow ASI on Instagram or visit https://www.csusm.edu/asi/cab/featured_events/78/index.html. -IE

Music department to hold senior capstone recitals virtually

Senior music majors will be presenting their senior projects via a virtual recital this year. The first round of students will perform on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on the music department’s YouTube channel.

There will be three students performing on May 1. Sawyer Brown (bass and composition) will perform “In the Garden,” Elisabeth Hoeft (piano and theory) will perform “Beethoven’s Variations: A Closer Look” and Sarah Lehman (vocals) will perform “The Pivotal Melodies of My Life.”

There will be additional recitals later on in the month of May (May 7 and May 13). To keep up with events hosted by the music department, go to their website. –AE

Currently three active coronavirus cases at CSUSM

There are three active cases of COVID-19 at CSUSM as of April 28. There have been 118 cumulative cases over the course of the semester.

CSUSM may have more cases than they have reported, as the data does not include employees working remotely or those who live off campus and do not participate in any campus activities. Those individuals are not obligated to report a positive case.

CSUSM data can be found at this site. The site is updated whenever there is a change in case numbers. -AE

