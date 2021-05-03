The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

Book: Transcendent Kingdom

Yaa Gyasi released her debut novel Transcendent Kingdom in September 2020. The book does not hesitate to take on darker topics such as abuse, addiction and depression. The story follows Gifty, the youngest daughter of a Ghanian family that immigrated to America. Gifty is a sixth-year neuroscience student, but finds herself struggling in her studies as she learns more about death. Gifty then begins to question her relationship with Christianity, as her life quickly falls to crumbles. This novel is beautifully heartbreaking, reminding readers that there is love even in complex families. –JD

Podcast: “Beyond the Screenplay”

“Beyond the Screenplay” is a podcast that gives its listeners an inside scoop of what it takes to create one of the best films. Highlighting Oscar-winning and iconic films, each episode analyzes a film’s aspects, including its cinematography, production, writing and soundtrack. Hosted by Michael Tucker, the podcast features some of the entertainment industry’s best film writers every week to analyze what it takes to create a true masterpiece, from movies like Inside Out to The Shining. “Beyond the Screenplay” releases new episodes every week and is available to listen to on all podcast streaming platforms. –JD

TV Show: Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone is a new Netflix series adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s novel series of the same title. The television show follows closely in alignment with the novel, which is the first book of the Grisha trilogy. Shadow and Bone is the story of a young Alina Starkov, a plain, simple, naive girl. Alina had never truly been one to stand out – until her town is attacked. Alina discovers a power within her, and now she must be trained to overthrow the darkness that’s slowly taking over the country. Alina begins training with the Grisha, a secret society of those with powers just like hers. –JD

Song: “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZADoja Cat and SZA recently collaborated on a new single called “Kiss Me More.” This song combines pop, rap and even elements of R&B that allows for a unique collision of styles. “Kiss Me More” is both romantic and sensual with its explicit lyrics. It’s a perfect melody for a night out with friends or even a date with a significant other. Doja’s dynamic voice is lulling with her sweet and raspy vocal elements, while SZA compliments her with her poetic lyrics. They prove to be an energetic duo who bring out the best in each other through a rhythmic song. –AC

