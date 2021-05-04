Life after Graduation: Q&A with Nicole Diggs

Nicole Diggs is excited to graduate and work in property management. She will miss her Cougar family the most.

Nicole Diggs is a graduating senior on the women’s volleyball team majoring in business with an emphasis in human resources. She discusses how she will miss her team and is excited for her future in owning a business in property management.

What are your plans after graduation?

My mom owns her own business, so I plan to take over her business which is in property management. I also own my own business in an entity of property and management.

How have experiences through CSUSM Athletics shaped you into who you are today?

I think patience and determination are two big lessons I learned. Especially when you go to the real world, everything is not going to be given to you, and you have to work as hard as you can. Sometimes you will get knocked down, but you have to get up. I feel like determination is a big thing I’ve been taught. Coach Andrea has especially taught me determination.

What is your favorite memory from being an athlete?

The one memory in my head that sticks out was from my freshman year. It was the first time I ever traveled with the team and we went to play Humboldt. I was a freshman, and I was scared and nervous. My coach calls my name to go in, and as soon as I get in, the other team serves it right to me, and I did a three-point pass. I heard my team going crazy for what I did, and we ended up winning. When we got to the locker room, we celebrated. I remember being called out because I went into the game and did what I was supposed to do. Especially as a freshman, that was one of my favorite moments of all time.

What will you miss most about CSUSM?

My team. I think Coach Andrea does a really good job of recruiting girls that are all in sync, and it really is a family. My coach makes sure we all work together well. We are a family. I will definitely miss that the most. I will also miss being an athlete and being able to walk around campus and hold myself to a standard of being an athlete and a role model. Saying hi to people and having them know who you are, I will definitely miss that. I will miss everything. I will miss going to school and knowing that I have 14-18 girls who I know will have my back no matter what. That is for sure something else I will miss the most.

Do you plan to somehow stay connected to volleyball after graduating?

If time provides me to have it, I could do little classes and stuff like that for open gyms. I want to focus on my career right now. But if I have time, I would love to keep working with volleyball.

What advice would you give to any new athletes coming into college?

Trust the process. Your coach is recruiting you for a reason, and you are valued by your team. Even if you’re a starter, or not a starter, or meant to come in and make one play, you are always valued. Don’t give up on yourself or your teammates. Trust the process.

Brittney Scardina is a senior at CSUSM who is majoring in literature and writing with a minor in communications. She is the Sports Editor for The Cougar Chronicle. After graduation, she hopes to move to New York and find an internship within the journalism field. Brittney also enjoys playing softball, reading and spending time with family and friends in her free time.

