Isaac Eddens and Anneliese Esparza

Isaac Eddens is one of the two video editors for The Cougar Chronicle. He is in his third academic year at CSUSM majoring in art, media & design with a minor in video/film Production. Isaac plans to pursue a career in the video industry. In his free time, Isaac enjoys working out, playing video games and hanging out with his friends.

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California