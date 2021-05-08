Cartoon: Not quite a Cal State Stair Master…

Carolyn Cheng is a graphic design intern for The Cougar Chronicle. She is currently a third year student at CSUSM and is majoring in arts and technology with a double minor in video/film production and film studies. Post graduation, Carolyn hopes to pursue a career in film or video game editing. In her free time, she enjoys watching Survivor, playing tabletop rpgs, and playing video games.

