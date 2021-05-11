The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

Movie: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is a newly-released Netflix kids’ animated film. The film follows the story of Katie Mitchell, the eldest daughter of the dysfunctional and anything-but-ordinary Mitchell family, who go on a road trip. The family goes on a road trip to take Katie to start college at film school, but their plans are quickly interrupted when technology begins to take over the world. With the help of two friendly robots and their family pug Monchi, the Mitchells try their hand at saving the world with their creativity and originality.

TV Show: The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness is a Netflix documentary mini-series on the serial killer David Berkowitz, who is more commonly known by the name “Son of Sam.” The series explores the idea that the “Son of Sam” did not act alone and while the suspected murderer was apprehended in the 1970s, the narrator believes there are countless other followers of the “Son of Sam” who are still living amongst us today. Each episode breaks down conspiracy theories about this serial killer, using a series of interviews and evidence to support the theories.



Album: Devil Between My Ears

Devil Between My Ears is the latest album from the musical duo Nathan & Jessie. The two have been active since 2015, with each album being more daring and creative than the last. While each album has a mixture of jazz, blues and folk, Nathan & Jessie’s newest release experiments with both sounds and lyrics. The majority of the songs explore the wide array of feelings that sum up 2020: the uncertainty, fear, and stress that many experienced. Devil Between My Ears also features three live performances, which capture the authenticity and essence of Nathan & Jessie’s memorable and one-of-a-kind performances.

Book: Almost American Girl

Almost American Girl is a graphic memoir by author Robin Ha. Robin Ha is a Korean American author who is known for her comic-book-like art style and for her other novels that explore Korean American identity. Almost American Girl highlights Ha’s experiences of living in Korea and suddenly moving to America, and what growing up was like for her. The novel also goes into detail about family dynamics, and how Ha experienced a culture shock after moving to America. Regardless of her past, Ha recognizes that art and creativity had always been an outlet for her growing up, and how it’s had an important impact on her life.

