Life After Graduation: Q&A with Kaila Gower

What are your plans after graduation?

Currently, I have a job working at Target, and I will continue to do that for now. I am not really sure what I want to do yet. I have a couple of things in mind, whether it is law enforcement or something along those lines. Maybe not right now, but I have thought about going to law school in a couple of years.

How have experiences through CSUSM Athletics shaped you into who you are today?

I would say you really have to be motivated, focused and determined to work towards the goals you have, whether that relates to athletics or just school, and that is something I have learned through CSUSM Athletics. I think San Marcos has taught me to stay focused on what my goal is and how to achieve that goal.

What is your favorite memory from being an athlete?

I would say my favorite game would be when we played UC San Diego, and we won. We ended up tying for the CCAA Championship, which was a big moment for the basketball program.

What advice would you give to any new athletes coming into college?

One piece of advice I would give them is to stay focused. If things don’t go your way your first year, especially as a freshman, stay focused and work hard. Things will always get better.

Do you plan to somehow stay connected to basketball after graduating?

I thought about doing basketball part-time and on the side. I have also thought about maybe coaching high school or finding a travel ball organization to start potentially working with. Even doing skills training is something I would be interested in.

What will you miss most about CSUSM?

The one thing I will miss most is my team, and I also loved celebrating Cougar Madness. Cougar Madness was a fun time, and it helped me get to know people, especially players on the basketball teams. The men’s and women’s basketball team would practice all the stuff for the dancing, and then we got to interact with the students as well. That was always fun. There are also a lot of people and friendships I have met through CSUSM Athletics. Not even just people in sports, but also other people on campus who found out you are in a sport, and then they talk to you, get to know you, and then want to come and support your games.

Brittney Scardina is a senior at CSUSM who is majoring in literature and writing with a minor in communications. She is the Sports Editor for The Cougar Chronicle. After graduation, she hopes to move to New York and find an internship within the journalism field. Brittney also enjoys playing softball, reading and spending time with family and friends in her free time.

