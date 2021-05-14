Former dean under criminal investigation

Michael Schroder, the former dean of extended learning, is now under criminal investigation by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for how he spent tens of thousands of dollars in university funds.

As dean of extended learning, Schroder traveled often and spent university funds lavishly on expenses such as first-class airfare, pricey meals and luxury hotels. According to a San Diego Union-Tribune article published on Sept. 5, 2019, Schroder’s expenses from August 2017 to July 2019 were $82,000.

President Ellen Neufeldt initiated an audit on Schroder in 2019. By February 2020, the results of the audit had become public in a report, which found that Schroder “(1) inappropriately used his expense account for personal meals and events, (2) claimed business expenses for meals with individuals with whom he never met, and (3) spent excessively on international travel.”

According to a San Diego Union-Tribune article published May 9, 2021, CSUSM will be seeking financial restitution from Schroder.

“Unfortunately I’m not able to provide details on the amount of requested restitution, the time period for which it is sought, or any further information provided to the District Attorney’s Office related to Mr. Schroder due to the criminal investigation that is ongoing,” chief communications officer Margaret Chantung told the Union-Tribune.

