The Cougar Chronicle selects Tania Ortiz as the fall 2021 editor-in-chief

May 14, 2021

Melanie Ramirez

The Cougar Chronicle would like to announce that Tania Ortiz has been selected as the fall 2021 editor-in-chief.

Tania received an associate’s degree in communication from MiraCosta College in May 2019 before transferring to CSUSM, where she is majoring in communication. She joined The Cougar Chronicle in fall 2019, serving as staff writer, assistant opinion editor and opinion editor (her current position). Previously, she was the print editor for the Chariot News at MiraCosta College.

Congratulations to Tania!

