Simple tips and strategies to help you land a job post-graduation

Following graduation, the next step for many graduates is finding a job in their career field.

Graduating from college is a big step in everyone’s lives after 4-5 years of working hard to obtain that degree and move on to bigger and better things. Some graduates may continue their educational journey and pursue a master’s or even a Ph.D. Others decide to go straight into the workforce in hopes of securing their dream jobs.

The thought of entering the workforce is daunting to say the least. As someone who isn’t graduating, the idea of finding a job after graduation is already in the back of my mind.

But for students who are taking the next step and are still struggling to secure a job after graduation, don’t fret. There are plenty of graduates going through something similar. Graduates can start by following a few simple tips and strategies that can help with getting their careers off to a great start.

If you haven’t started already, networking is one of the most effective ways to land a job after college. According to a survey conducted by LinkedIn and The Adler Group, 85 percent of all jobs are obtained through networking. Additionally, graduates who have built a network throughout the years can always touch base with one of their contacts in their career field for advice.

Building a network can also serve as a referral pool. If your network consists of a mixture of mentors and peers, there’s a possibility that one of your contacts can be a great reference on your next application.

Another way graduates can secure a job after college is to develop a professional website. This might seem similar to making a LinkedIn profile, but owning a website can be versatile. The website becomes a platform that can serve as a branding tool or a way to showcase your talents by publishing a portfolio of work samples.

According to a Forbes article, a personal website can serve as an extension to one’s resume and is also a great way to demonstrate knowledge in a career field. Job seekers that have a personal website should make sure to keep their site up to date with no errors and appear professional to impress potential employers.

When looking for a job, don’t limit yourself to just one potential employer. Give yourself various options, so you are not just waiting on one company to reach out to you. According to a NPR article, job seekers should send out multiple resumes and “keep a log of all your outreach to help you stay organized.”

Hopefully, these tips are helpful in the next chapter of your lives. Congratulations, classes of 2021 and 2020! Good luck in all of your future endeavors and may your future shine bright.

Tania Ortiz is the Opinion Editor for The Cougar Chronicle. She is a senior at CSUSM as a communication major. Tania plans to pursue a job in the media industry after graduation. In her free time, she enjoys reading, going on runs and spending time with friends.

