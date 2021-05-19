Life After Graduation: Q&A with Amanda Cano

Amanda Cano will always remember competing in her first track meet because competing as a collegiate athlete for the first time meant a lot to her.

Amanda Cano is a graduating senior on the women’s track and field team majoring in biology. She talks about how she will miss meeting new people in classes and all the memories that come along with being on the track team.

What are your plans after graduation?

I plan to do something in the medical field. I have been trying to get jobs in medicine currently.

What life lessons have you learned from CSUSM Athletics?

I have definitely learned that teamwork is super important. Being there for your teammates and people in general is really boosting energy and I feel like that is something I have really learned from track and sports overall. I would say uplifting people and encouraging your friends is super important and a big lesson I have learned.

What is your favorite memory from being an athlete?

I would definitely say the first competition I did for CSUSM Athletics. I wasn’t able to compete in many competitions due to COVID and cutting off our seasons, but our first meet really meant a lot to me. It made me feel like I am a collegiate athlete and have that title. The first meet I participated in was definitely very impactful.

What advice would you give to any new athletes coming into college?

The advice I would give is to stay on your academics. I would also say to mingle with people, make friends, meet new people, network and be an awesome student athlete.

Do you think throughout the four years you have made a lot of friendships that you will carry into the rest of your life?

Definitely. There have been people at CSUSM I have met that are like family to me now. I feel like if it wasn’t for college, I wouldn’t have been introduced to a different variety of people so I think that college has definitely given me a lot of friends that I will have forever.

What will you miss most about CSUSM?

I will miss the whole campus lifestyle. I will miss seeing new faces everyday and meeting new people. I will miss being able to meet new people in classes. I feel like that is what I will miss most: being a part of an environment where everyone is going through the same struggles. We are all struggling through academics or with athletics and can relate to each other.

Brittney Scardina is a senior at CSUSM who is majoring in literature and writing with a minor in communications. She is the Sports Editor for The Cougar Chronicle. After graduation, she hopes to move to New York and find an internship within the journalism field. Brittney also enjoys playing softball, reading and spending time with family and friends in her free time.

