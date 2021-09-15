CSUSM’s School of Arts returns with in-person and online events

As CSUSM begins to transition to traditional online learning, School of Arts departments such as the Theatre Arts are slowly transitioning to in-person performances and events. In-person performances allow more opportunities for actors to gauge audience response and connect with an audience. However, the majority of events are still being held online, giving many students the opportunity to join events in the comfort of their own homes. These are the events being held this semester as of this edition

CSUSM Arts and Lectures Series

“Staying Safe When Relationships Go Digital”: This event is hosted by the Arts and Lectures Series and features Adam Dodge. The event highlights how even though the majority of dating has gone digital, domestic violence and harassment still exists even within a digital platform. The event takes place Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

“Global Movements for Social Justice”: This event features Dr. Antonio De La Garza, Henry Edward Frank, Dr. Meshack Simati and Dr. Darren Byler. Each speaker comes from a different cultural background, sharing their experiences as those advocating for social justice. This event takes place on Oct. 14 at 12:00 p.m. via Zoom.

“Tell Them Where You’re From: Teaching Our Lives/Stories”: This event features Dr. Irene Sanchez, an ethnic studies teacher at UC Riverside as well as within the Azusa Unified School District. Dr. Irene Sanchez highlights the importance of showing how history impacts the lives of students and the importance of inspiring younger generations to want to partake in social change and justice. This event takes place on October 19 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.

“Chola Vida: Homegirls Navigating the Barrio to Academia”: Chola Vida is an organization that supports women who are actively or formerly in gangs and encourages one another to attend college. In this event, Chola Vida will bring attention to the narrative of women in gangs that is often overlooked. This event takes place on October 19 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.

“Rhythmic Ancestries: Film Screening with Choreographer/DJ/Curator Jose E. Abad”: This event highlights Jose Esteban Abad, an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community through dance and music. Abad will screen three of their short films as well as a Q&A. This event will take place on November 1 at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom

“Deported”: This is a screening of a short film titled “Deported,” by filmmakers Rachèle Magloire and Chantal Regnault. The film explores deportation from the perspective of those who have grown up in the U.S. and suddenly having to leave everything behind. The event also will feature Magloire, the film’s director, and Guerline Jozef, an immigration activist. This event takes place on November 17 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Credit for information on these events goes to CSUSM Arts and Lectures Series. To find out more, please visit their website at https://www.csusm.edu/al/index.html.

CSUSM Literature and Writing Studies

Community and World Literary Series: “Black Took Collective Event.” This event is a performance by Black Took, a group of Black LGBTQ poets who focus on exploring race, gender, and sexuality with experimental performances. Black Took uses dance, poetry, film and writing to engage in conversation with their audiences. The event will take place via Zoom on Dec. 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Credit on information for this event belongs to CSUSM’s Literature and Writing Studies department.

Many other departments have yet to announce other performances and events for the Fall 2021 semester, be sure to stay updated through each department’s website, as well as with the Cougar Chronicle for more events by the School of Arts.

