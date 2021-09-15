California voters to participate in recall election during on-going pandemic

Ballots have already been sent out to registered voters in California for Governor Newsom’s recall election. To some this may come as a surprise since it happens to take place during a pandemic.

Which begs the question: is it really necessary to hold a recall election when the state is still recovering from a pandemic?

The news about Governor Newsom being up for recall has been going around for quite some time. Critics of Governor Newsom believe it is necessary to hold a recall election due to their dissatisfaction in the way he responded to COVID-19. While his supporters think he did a great job responding to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic came with a lot of negative consequences for the people. Among these problems were businesses closing down, people losing their jobs, grocery stores running out of necessities such as bottled water and toilet paper, etc. Along with those problems, states had to also enforce rules to stop the spread of the virus.

Governors had to create their own action plans in response to the spread of COVID-19, according to their state’s data. . In every state you can find people who agree with the way their governor handled the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time you can find people who did not like the way things were handled.

While some people want Governor Newsom to remain in office and some do not, voting will be easy for both those parties. Since the 2020 Presidential Election, which also occurred during the pandemic, a significant number of voters chose to mail in their ballots instead of voting in-person.

According to the California Secretary of State website, if 50 percent of voters say no on their ballot the governor would stay in office and if more than 50 percent say yes the governor would have to leave the office, so it is important to vote for those who support and those who do not support the governor.

While the recall election during the time of the pandemic might seem unnecessary to the group of people that support Governor Newsom, it seems important to those that were not happy with the way he handled the pandemic.

Come Sept. 15, California may have a new governor but who knows how all this turns out.

