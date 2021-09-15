CSU vaccine mandate brings new changes to CSUSM policies

California State University San Marcos has mandated vaccine and face mask policies for faculty, staff and students during the fall semester.

A COVID-19 Prevention Program requires CSUSM employees, students and visitors to campus to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccine or have a religious or medical exemption.

Faculty, staff and students must upload their COVID-19 vaccination records by Sept. 30 through their myCSUSM accounts.

Those seeking an exemption for religion or medical reasons may self-certify and provide documentation through myCSUSM and submit weekly testing records throughout the semester. Those who intend to remain off campus may also certify their vaccination status.

Under CSUSM’s “Face Covering Guidance,” faculty, staff and students must wear surgical, cloth, or paper masks whenever inside a campus building, except when alone, eating or drinking while maintaining social distance.

CSUSM encouraged students to complete an online safety program, entitled “Fall 2021 Return to Campus: COVID-19 Awareness for CSUSM Students.” Students can find this training on Cougar Courses, containing information about the virus and its characteristics.

Another university webpage, attacks myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, Cal State San Marcos posted a report from the San Diego County Health Office titled, “Messenger mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: Myth vs. Facts.” The webpage also notes that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines cannot spread the virus but trains the human body to adapt.

The report explains that the vaccine will not spread the coronavirus but can train the human body to adapt to the virus. The body will eventually fight the virus without unnecessary medical treatments.The university’s report also debunks the rumor that the COVID-19 vaccine causes people to test positive for the virus.

“If your body developed an immune response and tests positive on some antibody tests, a previous infection may have given some level of protection against the virus,” the website.

Adding, “if your body developed an immune response and tests positive on some antibody tests, a previous infection may have given some level of protection against the virus.” Additional information is found at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/Epidemiology/covid19/vaccines/COVID-19%20Vaccine%20Myth%20vs.%20Fact%20ENG_SPAN.pdf.

CSU leaders have sounded an urgent alarm: Get vaccinated if possible.

“Each of our 23 campuses currently offers on-campus vaccination options to CSU students, faculty, and staff. Campus community members can also visit myturn.ca.gov to learn of other locations where they can receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro.

“I thank everyone who is doing their part to protect themselves – and to protect all of us – as our state and nation continue down the path of full economic recovery,” Castro said.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos