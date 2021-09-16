RECIPE: Breakfast Burrito Wrap

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” a common phrase that many people can agree on. Skipping breakfast is not an ideal thing to do, especially if there is a long day ahead. There are many options on deciding what to eat in the morning; however a breakfast burrito is nutritious and filling.

This recipe is a personal favorite of mine when I need something to fill me up for the full day ahead. Most of these ingredients can be found in your refrigerator and there is room to substitute items for dietary restrictions.

Ingredients

For this recipe you will need: 1 egg, 1 flour tortilla (I use whole wheat) , ¼ cup of shredded cheese, 2 teaspoons of chopped onions, 2 chopped mushrooms, a handful of spinach, ½ teaspoon of cayenne powder and 2 turkey sausages cut into small slices.

Directions

First, put a pan on the stove to start the heating process. It can be set to low. Next, spray or use olive oil on the pan. Grab the chopped onions and put in the pan and place the turkey sausages in the pan. Use a wooden spoon to move the turkey sausage with onion.

Put in the mushrooms and mix them together. Now, you can move the heating process to medium. Crack the egg open into the pan with the shredded cheese and the handful of spinach mixing it all together. For the final step add ½ teaspoon of cayenne powder for some spice.

Once the ingredients are cooked you can use either a tortilla griddle or the pan that you used to cook the ingredients, if it is big enough to fit the flour tortilla to heat the flour tortilla. You can use butter or spray to flip the flour tortilla. Then grab a plate, put the tortilla in it and get the ingredients to put inside the flour tortilla. You fold the tortilla like a burrito and take a bite!

This is a quick way to get a nutritious and filling breakfast burrito in your system. I like to cut some slices of orange fruit to eat, but that is optional! Instead of grabbing a bagel or a donut, make time to eat something filling instead of adding sugar to your tummy! It will go a long way in the end!

