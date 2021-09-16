Students win tons of prizes at casino night

CSUSM’s annual casino night event made its return Sept. 3 after being forced to go virtual last year due to COVID-19.

Upon arrival, students were given $500 in play money to gamble throughout the event. At the end of the event, accumulated money could be exchanged for raffle tickets. There were many games available for students to play, such as bingo, craps, roulette, poker and blackjack. Free food was also provided. Students had the option to pick from a variety of Panera sandwiches or salads.

There were two separate sets of prizes available for students to win. Bingo prizes were awarded to winners throughout the night. They included a toaster oven, wireless earbuds, polaroid camera accessories and a diffuser with essential oils.

The raffle prizes included a Roku remote and popcorn machine bundle, two separate $25 gift cards to either Chili’s or Starbucks, a Keurig, academic supplies and the most desired prize, a $100 bookstore voucher coupled with AirPods.

Felicity Bryson, a USU Live event programmer, describes the event and its planning.

“For USU Live, we host and put on some fun events for students. They’re always free, there’s usually free food, and some swag giveaways or fun prizes.” Last year’s casino night was held virtually on Zoom, and it was clear that the USU Live team was thrilled to be back in person and on campus.

“[It’s] really just to connect with the students, especially now, since we haven’t been on campus in so long. We are all super excited to be having events with everyone again,” Bryson said.

Kobey Lovell, a freshman attending his first CSUSM event, was selected as the lucky winner of the AirPods and bookstore voucher. He described the shock of winning, saying “I didn’t think it was actually my number. I read my ticket like three times. I felt really lucky.”

Lovell enjoyed the event, adding “It was fun. The food was delicious, and I played a lot of bingo. I would love to go back to more events. I made a lot of friends, and I also won AirPods.”

Casino night is one of many opportunities for students to enjoy fun activities, eat free food and meet new friends. For more information on future events, visit https://www.csusm.edu/calendar/

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos