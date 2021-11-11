A simple and healthy smoothie

Smoothies are the perfect way to start the beginning of your day or the end of your day! They are a great pick me up. There are a variety of ways in which you can make a smoothie, however an easy smoothie that I like to make is a “licuado de banano,” also known in Honduras as “batido de leche.”

The ingredients I use can be substituted like the milk can be oat milk, almond milk or whole milk. I use 2% milk for this smoothie.

No sugar is needed in this recipe because you are using the natural sugar in the fruit of the banana. A tip used in this recipe is to use a ripe banana since there is more of a sweet flavor to the smoothie.

Ingredients

For this recipe you will need: 1 whole banana, ½ cup of milk (of your choosing), 6 cubes of ice and a teaspoon of cinnamon powder.

Directions

First, grab a blender to use to mix the ingredients. Cut the banana either in half or smaller pieces, to your liking. Then add your milk of choice and ice. Push the button to blend the ingredients for about a minute or two.

Serve it in your favorite cup and sprinkle a teaspoon of cinnamon on top. The first sip always reminds me of home when my parents would make it for me and my siblings! It is yummy and healthy!

