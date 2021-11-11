Campus Notes 11/10

Professor Leads Second Report on COVID Impact on Farmworkers| CSUSM News Center

Cal State San Marcos professor Bonnie Bade is part of a team of academic researchers who came together last year to study the effects of COVID-19 on the vulnerable population of farmworkers throughout the state.

The COVID-19 Farmworker Study (COFS) team released its first report last February, and now it’s back with another one. Bade, a professor of medical anthropology, participated in a press conference on Oct. 18 to discuss the new report highlighting extensive interviews with Indigenous agricultural workers and the dire conditions they are facing during the pandemic. Read more at https://news.csusm.edu/news-briefs-professor-leads-second-report-on-covid-impact-on-farmworkers/.

Biology professors earns award for up-and-coming scientists

CSUSM biology professor Elinne Becket was selected to receive an award from Biocom California, the organization that represents the California life science industry. The award recognizes up-and-coming professionals in the life science industry.

Becket is one of 10 recipients of the sixth annual Life Science Catalyst Awards.

The CSUSM biology professor was chosen from a pool of nominees who represent all facets of life science including pharma, diagnostics, venture funding, industrial biotech and digital health. Winners of the award, including professor Becket, will be highlighted on the cover of Biocom California’s online magazine, Lifelines and celebrated at their annual gala in San Diego on Nov. 18.

Last semester, Becket was awarded a three-year, $447,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health to study antibiotic resistant bacteria in urban water runoff along the Pacific coast. She was also one of the recipients of the COVID-19 Research Recovery Microgrant Program awards last month.

Floyd Protests Inspire Student-Athlete to Work Toward Diversity| CSUSM News Center

Like many Americans, Kiora Ridgeway took to the streets after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.

The Cal State San Marcos sociology student and volleyball player was in her hometown of Portland at the time, having completed her sophomore year at CSUSM. Several times that summer, she ventured downtown to join in some of the largest and most visible protests in the nation, with thousands of people making their voices heard and sometimes encountering police who deployed tear gas and riot gear against them. Read more at https://news.csusm.edu/floyd-protests-inspire-student-athlete-to-work-toward-diversity/.

Currently, seven active COVID-19 cases reported at CSUSM

The CSUSM campus has seven active COVID cases as of Nov. 2. There have been 211 cumulative COVID-19 cases this year.

The data includes cases from students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, the data shows whether individuals with COVID-19 were on campus or in an off-site campus program.

The positivity rate of students, faculty and staff testing through on-campus testing is 0.99% as of Nov. 1.

The numbers demonstrated in the current data include the cases only known to CSUSM and are not inclusive of positive cases impacting CSUSM community members off-campus. CSUSM data can be found on https://www.csusm.edu/csusmasone/faq/current-cases.html. The data updates when there is a new case reported to the university.

ASI Cougar Pantry ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate new location

The ASI Cougar Pantry will be celebrating the opening of their new location in the Commons 104 on Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.

The Cougar Pantry has been serving CSUSM students since 2019 in an effort to decrease food insecurity on campus. The ribbon cutting ceremony is one of many events ASI has lined up to celebrate their 30th anniversary this semester.

CSUSM to hold 2022 Commencement ceremony in May

On Nov. 5, CSUSM announced it will be holding the 2022 Commencement ceremonies on May. 20 and 21.

The university stated via Instagram that students are allowed to bring up to eight guests. Additionally, on the commencement website added a disclaimer stating that CSUSM will continue to monitor county and state regulations. The university advises upcoming graduates to monitor the website for current details.

For more information, please visit https://www.csusm.edu/commencement/graduates/index.html.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos