Entertainment Rundown 11/10

Book: Yolk

by Jaelyn Decena

On Mar. 1, Mary H.K. Choi released her first novel titled Yolk. The novel follows the story of two Korean-American sisters who are nothing alike: Jayne and June Baek. Jayne feels as though June has never understood what it meant to work hard and earn what she wants; Jayne struggles with an eating disorder and an unstable relationship with her boyfriend and superficial friends. Over the years, the two sisters lose touch because of their estranged relationship. However, everything changes when June is diagnosed with uterine cancer. Yolk is a heartfelt and sincere story about Korean-American identity and the importance of family.

Single: “Bad Life”

by Tania Ortiz

Mexican-American artist Omar Apollo teams up with past collaborator Kali Uchis for his new song “Bad Life.” Apollo and Uchis last joined forces on his sophomore album, Apolonio on the track “Hey Boy.” In contrast to their past collaboration, “Bad Life” is a simple yet beautiful guitar melody with a few string elements in the background, paired with Apollo’s and Uchis’ soft vocals makes for an intimate song. The song captures Apollo addressing a former lover and being resentful towards them; wishing them a bad life with whoever they are with. “Bad Life” is available on all music streaming platforms.

Video Game: Mario Party Superstars

by Cassidy Lovell

Mario Party Superstars,released Oct. 29, brings back five classic boards and 100 minigames featured in previous Mario Party games. Minigames include a variety of modes, such as 1 v 1, 2 v 2, 1 v 3 and free-for-all. The game can be enjoyed with up to four players, allowing for both local and online multiplayer. There are a total of ten characters available: Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Daisy, Wario, Waluigi, Rosalina, Donkey and Birdo. A faithful addition to the Mario Party series, Mario Party Superstars is available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch.

Film: Last Night in Soho

by Jaelyn Decena

Edgar Wright’s newest film Last Night in Soho was released in select theatres on Oct. 29. The film follows Eloise (played by Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer obsessed with the past. She gets accepted into fashion design school in London and moves into an auspicious apartment rich with history- for better or for worse. She begins seeing, and eventually living, the life of a woman named Sandy (played by Anya Taylor Joy): an aspiring singer from the 60’s. The psychological horror blends reality with the past, showing that even glamour of the past has its dark secrets.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos