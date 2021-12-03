CSUSM+student+takes+on+264+Fresco

264 Fresco is an Italian restaurant located at 264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008 near Tamarack Beach. This restaurant is known for its chic black and white aesthetic, rooftop bar area called The Deck with its own specialized cocktail list and expansive entree menu.

The food menu itself contains various appetizers, meals and desserts fit for any type of palette. The restaurant has a 4.4 rating on OpenTable and has a moderate price range with the average plate per person costing about $20-30. It offers many opportunities for its customers such as wheelchair access, happy hour, outdoor and indoor dining, online ordering and is also kid friendly.

What makes 264 Fresco so unique is the atmosphere. It is the perfect spot to have a date night, birthday celebration, family gathering, business meeting, graduation dinner or even a night out with friends. This restaurant is a great place any student can utilize if they are in need of an amazing meal for a relatively low price.

From the appetizers, to the entrees and the dessert, every bite has a burst of fresh flavors. It is recommended that you try the Ravioli Di Zucca, which is a ravioli pasta with a butternut squash filling covered in a semi-salted butter sauce and the Chicken Parmigiana, which is a breaded chicken breast covered in mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.

Try it out for your next dinner adventure!

