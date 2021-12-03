Sports Recap 11/24

Women’s volleyball fall short in CCAA Tournament quarterfinal against SF State

CSUSM women’s volleyball run in the 2021 CCAA Tournament was cut short after facing defeat against San Francisco State in the quarterfinal on Nov. 18.

The Cougars quickly earned a 9-2 lead in the opening set, forcing a SF State timeout. Following the timeout, San Francisco retaliated with a 10-3 run, taking a 20-16 lead over CSUSM and eventually winning the first set.

In the second set, the Cougars were able to earn an early lead over the SF State capped by a cross-court kill by Kelsy Rasmussen along with a solo block by Kassy Doering. CSUSM was able to snatch a win for the second set with 25-21, setting the match at 1-1.

CSUSM took another early lead in the third set, but SF State had a 7-4 run allowing them to take the third set at 25-19. In the final set, there were many tied scores and four lead changes. The Cougars were able to take a slight lead with 15-11, but SF State fought back and scored ten unanswered points taking a 25-18 fourth set win.

CSUSM women’s volleyball ends the season at 12-13. Players Kassy Doering, Grecia Cordero-Barr and Madison Turner were named All-CCAA honorees on Nov.17. Doering earned first-team honors, while Cordero-Barr and Turner earned honorable mentions.

Women’s basketball earns win over Seattle Pacific in home opener

CSUSM women’s basketball collected a 71-50 win against Seattle Pacific on the first day of the CSUSM Hoops Classic tournament on Nov. 19.

The Cougars held a 27-15 lead over Seattle Pacific after the first quarter. CSUSM went on a 15-point run, which was capped by a three-pointer by Kelsey Forrester to close out the first half. CSUSM was able to gain a 49-27 lead before half-time.

In the second half, another three-pointer by Forrester placed CSUSM in the lead by 30 points with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter. The Cougars entered the final quarter with a 64-37 lead following two more three-pointers by Forrester and another by Akayla Hackson.

CSUSM kept Seattle Pacific at bay and sailed to a 71-50 victory.

The Cougars improve to 2-0, while Seattle Pacific drops to 2-2 this season. CSUSM registered 14 points off fast breaks in comparison to Seattle Pacific, who recorded none.

Shea Vavra concludes season and collegiate career at NCAA Championships

CSUSM men’s cross-country runner, Shea Vavra competed in the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships on Nov. 20 in Saint Leo, Fl.

Vavra placed eleventh in a field of 262 runners. He is CSUSM’s first repeat runner at the NCAA Championships after placing 43rd in 2019.

The senior cross-country runner was a member of the 2019 CSUSM men’s cross-country team that finished twelfth. Vavra has had an impressive season placing in the top spots at almost every meet. He also earned his third All-CCAA honor at this year’s CCAA Championships.

The NCAA Division II Championships marked the end of Vavra’s season and his collegiate athletic career.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos