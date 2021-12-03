University’s push toward mainly in person classes abrupt

Personally, this semester has been one of the most difficult of my college career. While it is nice to be back on campus, I cannot help but feel that normality has yet to return in our lives. My schedule is half in person and half online, making it a strenuous task to balance the two.

Despite the struggle , the presence of an online component is the best option in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.Although a vaccine allows campus access, many have chosen not to get vaccinated, continually putting themselves and those around them at constant risk. This reality makes the presence of online courses a necessity at any institution.

I find it incredibly disappointing that our university recently announced that it will no longer be providing a fully online format for the spring semester. CSUSM will only focus on hybrid and in person learning.

I believe this decision is a hasty one. The COVID pandemic is still affecting our day-to-day lives, so the university’s decision to force students into a hybrid or fully in person format is potentially dangerous.

Many are still hesitant to get vaccinated ,which is an irresponsible decision considering the vaccine’s safety is clinically proven to be effective. Forcing unvaccinated students to attend in-person classes can be hazardous and potentially cause an outbreak among the campus community.

Additionally, many have found that during COVID online classes suit their style of learning better. The rise of online classes has been a godsend for many, whether it be learning at their own pace or simply having a busy life, making it difficult to commute to campus two to three days a week..

CSUSM’s decision is both irresponsible and confusing.

The decision to willingly put the members of our campus community in potential harm is a decision many of us should not take lightly. At the same time, university education should be centered around the student, so making a decision that in turn makes their life more difficult leaves the process with no winners involved.

However, the route our university has chosen to take is something we have to individually reconcile with. There are many ways our university can make this hasty transition easier for us.

First, we should keep the campus wide mask mandate. I know that I and many others have experienced multiple times this semester an email regarding someone in our proximity testing positive for the virus. Masking is the best way possible to contain these potential cases and avoid a class or even campus wide outbreak.

In turn, the university should keep the Clarke Field House as a testing center. It is a quick and easy resource accessible to all students, as the results come back the same day. It is a convenient way for those feeling symptoms or who have been in close contact to make sure they have or do not have the virus.

There are still many who have not had an on campus class because of the COVID pandemic and with no online classes the issue of scheduling and attaining needed classes will be a hot button topic as we begin the registration process for the spring.

Our advisors should be ready to fully support students in the process of registration, especially those who will be stepping on campus for the first time since the adjustment from online to in person will be difficult..

Overall, CSUSM’s decision to not support the online format for the spring semester is hasty with the potential to cause a wide array of issues. But, if the university puts the well being of its community at the forefront, we will have another successful semester, working towards a return to normalcy.

