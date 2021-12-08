Entertainment Rundown (12/8)

Album: Formula of Love: O+T=<3 by Twice

by Tania Ortiz

South Korean girl group Twice released their third studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3 on Nov. 12. The nine-member group channels the disco-pop vibes reminiscent of Studio 54. The album’s first single, “The Feels” was the group’s first English-language track and a few more, like “Moonlight” are sprinkled throughout. One of the standout tracks is “F.I.L.A (Fall in Love Again),” which embraces all the disco-glamour embedded in the album. Twice expands on the concept of love throughout this album and its multiple facets. Formula of Love: O+T=<3 is available on all streaming platforms.

Book: It Ends With Us By Colleen Hoover

by Jaiden Quiroz

Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us stunned the reading community with its heart-breaking, true depictions of a modern day love story. The main character, Lily, has always been passionate about her goals, such as becoming a self-made businesswoman. She then meets Ryle Kincaid, a sensitive and semi-arrogant neurosurgeon. Their spark turns into a romantic connection, but Lily faces the hard hitting reality when Ryle expresses that he has no interest in a committed relationship. The storyline follows Lily’s fascination with Ryle’s no dating rule, her rekindled feelings with her first love, and how love always comes at a cost.

Podcast: Do You F***ing Mind? With Alexis Fernandez

by Jaiden Quiroz

In her podcast titled Do You F***ing Mind?, Alexis Fernandez discusses important topics including relationship advice, anxiety, mindsets, passion about one’s goals, travel, positive views on body image, tools for motivation and tips focusing on the betterment of your overall health. Fernandez currently works as a personal trainer and pilates instructor, while working towards her masters in neuroscience. In her podcast, she emphasizes the importance of exercising your brain as well as your body. Fernandez works on providing her audience with an array of psychological facts to support her claims and gives personal examples on how she came to understand a topic.

Video Game: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

by Cassidy Lovell

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl were released Nov. 19. Remastered for the Nintendo Switch, these two remakes bring back the 2006 classics. Players begin by selecting a fourth-generation “starter” Pokémon: Turtwig, a grass-type; Chimchar, a fire-type or Piplup, a water-type. From there, players go on a quest to catch them all and prevent the evil Team Galactic from summoning powerful Pokémon. The main difference between Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is the exclusive Pokémon unique to each game. Most notably, Brilliant Diamond features legendary Pokémon Dialga, whereas Shining Pearl features legendary Pokémon Palkia.

