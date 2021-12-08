Column: What I look forward to

Winter break is right around the corner and I am here for it!

I am counting down the days till I can go on vacation again because traveling is not only one of my main priorities, but it is also my favorite thing to do.

The excitement I get from planning out a trip, to the experiences I have with my travel companions and the adventures I have at my destination. I always try to be in the moment and appreciate every challenge.

I think traveling is important for everyone to experience because it broadens your horizons and grants you the opportunity to try new things outside of your comfort zone. Since childhood, I have had a passion for exploring and it has been so influential in my life that I choose a career that gives me the potential to move from place to place.

During break, I also plan to look into various Masters programs, attend a number of in person and online info-sessions and travel to campuses around the country in order to get a sense of what I am looking for. I have considered graduate school in the past, but I honestly haven’t committed to the idea up until very recently.

One simple statement occupied my mind whenever I considered my future. I love to learn. This single phrase is what made me realize that I want to pursue my path as a student and continue my journey in higher education.

Whether or not you plan to go to graduate school is based on what you think is best for you. Even though I am anxious about the decision, I know that I am up for the challenge because I think that I have a lot more learning to do.

The last goal I hope to complete before the next semester is looking into and perhaps attending esthetician school. Becoming an esthetician has always been a dream that I have put on the back burner because I thought that attending a four-year university and completing this type of schooling would be too rigorous of a schedule for me, especially going into my freshman year.

However, now I think that I have developed the skills and confidence to pursue this goal. I plan to become certified by the end of next year while simultaneously applying for graduate school in the fall.

The holiday season can bring about many emotions, positive or negative, but I believe that having a healthy balance of both is what the holidays are truly about. Personally, this break I plan on putting more time into focusing on my physical and spiritual health.

Improving my time management skills, spending more time with my friends and family, preparing for my last semester at CSUSM, and strengthening my financial skills so that I am better equipped for life after earning my undergraduate degree this Spring.

Although I am excited about my new course schedule, I am saddened by the fact that it is my last time registering here at CSUSM. I hope to take advantage of every opportunity I have been too afraid to chase as a lower class student. I am so excited to share this next semester with you. I wish you all good luck on your finals and hope you have the best winter break adventures. Happy holidays!

