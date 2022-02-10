Animated DND campaign premieres on Amazon Prime

This review may contain spoilers.

The Critical Role company’s animated Dungeons and Dragons campaign The Legend of Vox Machina premiered Jan. 28 on Amazon Prime.

Critical Role began as a group of friends, who happen to all be professional voice actors, playing Dungeons and Dragons. Although their first campaign started in 2012, Critical Role was first streamed in 2015. Since then, the channel has grown significantly, with over 1 million followers on Twitch. Critical Role was even the highest-earning Twitch channel in 2019.

In March of 2019, the idea of creating a 22-minute animated special in mind, a Critical Role Kickstarter campaign launched with a goal to raise $750,000 over 45 days. The goal was met in just 45 minutes, eventually raising more than $11,000,000 in just over a month.

As of now, it is still the highest-funded film and video campaign on Kickstarter. In November of 2019, it was announced that the series would be released on Amazon Prime, and that Amazon had commissioned extra episodes and an additional season.

The cast is as follows: Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia Vessar, a half-elf ranger; Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan Vessar, a half-elf rogue; Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw, a goliath barbarian; Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot, a gnome cleric; Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt, a gnome bard; Marisha Ray as Keyleth of the Air Ashari, a half-elf druid, and Taliesin Jaffe as Percival de Rolo, a human gunslinger. Matthew Mercer, the dungeon master, also voices characters throughout the series, such as Lord Sylas Briarwood and Trinket the bear.

The series also features actors such as Darin De Paul, who voices Reinhart in the video game Overwatch, and David Tennant, known for his role as the tenth Doctor in the TV show Doctor Who.

The first two episodes follow a new journey for viewers— a preview of events occurring before campaign one’s first stream. The rag-tag group of heroes, known as Vox Machina (“voice machines”), face off against the blue dragon Brimscythe. Episode three focuses on the beginnings of the Briarwood arc, with Vox Machina meeting Delilah and Sylas Briarwood at a dinner party.

Although animated, The Legend of Vox Machina is not a children’s show— scenes include swearing, violence, and other potentially graphic content. Amazon Prime suggests viewers be 16 and up.

The Legend of Vox Machina is available to watch on Amazon Prime. Three episodes are released every Friday. The first season is composed of 12 episodes. For more Critical Role content, campaign three’s episodes are streamed every Thursday at 7 p.m PST on https://www.twitch.tv/criticalrole.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos