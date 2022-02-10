Entertainment Rundown 2/9

Single: “Surface Pressure” from Encanto

by Koushiki Bhattacharya

While people are talking about “We Don’t Talk About Bruno’’ calling it the new “‘Let it Go”, there is another song from the movie Encanto that has garnered attention; “Surface Pressure”. The song is written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by the voice of Luisa, Jessica Darrow. In the song, Lusia laments to Mirabel how she’s pressured to constantly help. The song uses allusions such as Hercules fighting Cerberus and the Titanic’s icy demise to reveal how Lusia has to be constantly vigilant to protect everyone. Paired with alluring melodies, the song is a fan favorite charting in Billboard’s Top 10 chart. You can listen to “Surface Pressure” on all music streaming platforms.

Video Game: Pokemon Legends: Arceus

by Cassidy Lovell

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, developed by GameFreak and published by Nintendo, released Jan. 28. In this action role-playing game, players battle and catch Pokémon while exploring the Hisui region, later known as Sinnoh. To begin, players select one of three starters: Rowlet, a grass-type; Cyndaquil, a fire-type; and Oshawott, a water-type. The game features over 200 different Pokémon species to catch, new combat mechanics, and the legendary Pokémon Arceus. According to Hisui legend, Arceus, known as “The Original One,” was said to have created the entire universe and all Pokémon. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is available for $60 on Nintendo Switch.

Movie: Scream

by Diana Beas Soto

The newest addition to the horror franchise Scream hit select theaters on Jan 14. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, this version is the first to be released without direction from its original creator, the late Wes Craven. Fans of the slasher series will recognize familiar faces in the cast such as Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, and see new fresh faces, such as Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. The film features Ghost Face returning to terrorize the town of Woodsboro. Starting off with its infamous phone call scene, Scream revamps its legacy into a new experience for hardcore fans and new viewers alike.

TV Series: How I Met Your Father

by Brittany Stroffolino

The new Hulu series How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, is “legen…wait for it…dary”. Eight years after the final episode of How I Met Your Mother aired, we see the story reprised in a modern society, one that is inclusive and less sexist. Sophie, played by Disney Channel sweetheart Hilary Duff, is a hopeless romantic who is struggling to find her right person. Sophie has her roommate Valentina (Francia Raisa) by her side as they journey through NYC in search for “the one”. Log into your Hulu account every Tuesday for a new episode!

