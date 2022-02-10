Spider-Man, from Filler to Film Franchise

Spider-Man is everywhere in our modern world. The friendly neighborhood superhero has appeared in many forms of media in just the last decade alone such as comic books, TV shows, video In contrast to many other characters of this era, Peter Parker was relatable to a large part of the audience. Spider-Man is a person first and foremost who happens to have spider powers. He struggles to juggle school, his social life, and the responsibility of being a superhero.

The popularity of Spider-Man has spun off into multiple forms of media. Various television shows have been produced throughout the years following Spider-Man’s breakout success, such as a live-action show in 1977 called “The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Nicholas Hammond.

Various animated shows have also been produced including “Spider-Man” from 1967, often used as a source for internet memes and “Spider-Man: The Animated Series” from 1994, part of a connected universe to other Marvel Comics inspired animated TV shows similar to the modern day Marvel Cinematic Universe. The bulk of Spider-Man’s modern popularity comes from the three cinematic versions of the character.

The original trilogy of Spider-Man movies starting in 2002 directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire are fondly remembered by those who grew up watching them. After that, the Spider-Man series was rebooted with “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012 with Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. Although the movie and its sequel are poorly regarded by critics, some fans still enjoy Andrew Garfield’s performance as Spider-Man.

The most recent iteration of the character as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe played by Tom Holland has quickly become a fan-favorite iteration of the character, as evidenced by the most recent film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has dominated the box office since its release in December of 2021. According to “The Numbers,” the film has earned nearly $1.74 Billion at the international box office. It is currently the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time.

The future certainly looks bright for Spider-Man, as for fans, there is a lot to look forward to. The sequel to 2018’s immensely popular “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is due to release in 2022. Insomniac Game’s successful “Marvel’s Spider-Man” video game is also getting a sequel, currently expected to release in 2023. All originating from one character intended to be filler for a comic book series that was ending in 1962.

