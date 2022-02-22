The+Purrfect+Place+for+Coffee+and+Cats

Cat & Craft is a cat cafe located in Vista, CA. The building is split into two parts: the coffee house and a cat lounge.

The cat lounge is a large room filled with cat towers, toys, and most importantly, cats! All cats are up for adoption through The Rescue House, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned, abused, unwanted and stray cats.

The coffee shop features a variety of lattes, teas, espressos, and even kombucha. Food options include toast, granola bowls, and breakfast sandwiches. Allergic to cats or can’t afford the reservation? No worries! The coffee house has large windows for guests to peer into the lounge.

In order to support the cafe and the upkeep of the foster cats, the price to enter the lounge is 15 dollars an hour. For those interested in visiting the cafe frequently, Cat & Craft offers a “cat pass.” These 37 dollars per month membership allows unlimited weekday access to the cat lounge, two lounge reservations, and 10 percent off food, drinks, merchandise, and special events.

Aside from reservations for the cat lounge, Cat & Craft put on additional events such as Friday movie nights, cat yoga, and coffee tastings!

Just a 13-minute drive from campus, Cat & Craft is a great place to grab a quick bite while supporting shelter cats.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos