Fast and Easy Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

Going back to in-person classes makes it hard to make breakfast before you leave for class, but these overnight oats will not only be super fast to make. boost your energy to start your day off the right way.

Just like in the name, these oats need to be in the fridge overnight to be ready by morning time. This recipe needs to be made the night before so that the next morning you can grab it from the fridge and head to class.

In this recipe, you will need ½ a cup of rolled oats, 1 tbsp of maple syrup, ½ a cup of any milk of your choice, ¾ tbsp of chia seeds, and 2 tbsp of peanut butter. In addition, find a type of container or glass jar to put all ingredients in.

Grab your jar or container, add your rolled oats and chia seeds.Next, add the milk of your choosing.. The toppings of peanut butter and maple syrup can be added. After that you will go in and add your peanut butter and maple syrup. Blend all ingredients until the peanut butter has been fully mixed to the milk and oats.

Lastly, close your jar or container and put it into the fridge overnight. To get a wondrous texture, leave it in the fridge for about 6-8 hours. The next morning, your oats are ready to go and you can head off to class starting your day with a healthy and delicious breakfast!

