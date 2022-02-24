New Star Wars series does not live up to expectation

This review contains spoilers.

The most recent Star Wars TV show to be put on to Disney+ is Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Temuera Morrison, who previously played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, returns to Star Wars as Jango’s cloned son, Boba Fett. Alongside assassin Fennec Shand (played by Ming-Na Wen), the two try to make a name for themselves in the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. After six weeks and six episodes, the full season is out and available to watch.

The Book of Boba Fett overall was enjoyable, with some hiccups along the way. Boba Fett’s character arc was very interesting to see unfold in the present and through flashbacks. One question many may have going in is how Boba Fett survived the events of Return of the Jedi. The flashback portion of the earlier episodes adequately explain how Boba survives and what he was doing up until his reappearance in season two of The Mandalorian. These are used to showcase why Boba Fett decides to give up bounty hunting and become the Daimyo of Mos Espa. His arc of growing beyond his dark past and becoming a marginally better person was one of the high points of the show.

The show’s cracks start to appear in the odd pacing. The previously mentioned flashbacks are important parts of the first handful of episodes. In the first episode especially, the placement of these flashbacks during the runtime of the show was quite jarring, even when the content within was enjoyable. The biggest offender of this pacing issue is episodes five and six. These two episodes predominantly focus on Din Djarin, the Mandalorian from the show of the same name. The episodes themselves were the strongest of the season but at the cost of having nothing to do with Boba Fett, which is strange. These two episodes also feature other Star Wars characters such as Cobb Vanth from The Mandolorian, Ashoka Tano and Cad Bane from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as Luke Skywalker himself. Their appearances have interesting implications for future Star Wars TV content, but as part of a show called The Book of Boba Fett it was wholly unnecessary.

On that note, there are plenty of characters both new and old that join or fight against Boba Fett. The first character of note is the wookie Black Krrsantan. Originally introduced in a comic book, Krrsantan made the jump to live action originally as an enemy, but later an ally, to Boba Fett. Then there are the Mods, a group of young adults who have modified parts of their body with cybernetics. They are basically Boba Fett’s entourage, and there is not much to them as characters for the time being.

Overall, The Book of Boba Fett provided some much needed depth to the character of Boba Fett. Mostly enjoyable, the show’s weird pacing can be somewhat distracting. For the casual Star Wars fan, this is still worth watching, especially if you are a fan of The Mandalorian because there are some very important reveals in regards to the future of that show. For casual viewers who are not that familiar with Star Wars and just want a new TV show to watch to pass the time, it might be for the best to skip this one.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos