Entertainment Rundown 2/24

T.V. Show: Abbott Elementary

by Kinsey Canez

This new sit-com series follows a group of teachers at an underfunded public elementary school in Philadelphia. The lives of the school’s educators and the stylish but not always super helpful principal are at the heart of the show, as well as their determination to help their students succeed. Quinta Brunson, the writer and star of the show, plays an idealistic second grade teacher. She’s too new to be discouraged when the school won’t spend money to fix the hall lights and, in episode three, turns to TikTok to fundraise for classroom supplies. It has heart, humor, and is twenty-one minutes of pure joy a week. Abbott Elementary is available to watch on ABC, Hulu, and other streaming services.

Movie: Death on the Nile

by Eric Hendricks

February 2022 saw the release of 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile — the third screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name and the second entry in what is shaping up to be 20th Century’s murder mystery cinematic universe. A sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile swaps notable stars Willem Dafoe and Judy Dench for Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot. Death on the Nile is currently available to watch in theaters. But with mediocre ratings from fans and critics on IMDB, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic, you may want to give Death on the Nile a pass, at least until it’s available to stream.

Video Game: Horizon Forbidden West

by Cassidy Lovell

Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel to the 2017 game Horizon Zero Dawn, was released on Feb. 18. Developed by Guerilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Horizon Forbidden West is a single-player, open-world, action-adventure role-playing game. Players control Aloy, a skilled huntress and the protagonist of the former game. Then, adventure through the “Forbidden West,” a post-apocalyptic version of western states such as California and Nevada— even featuring famous landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge and the Las Vegas Strip. For fans of Horizon Zero Dawn or anyone looking for an adventure game with fantastic graphics, Horizon Forbidden West is now available to play on Playstation 4 and 5.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos