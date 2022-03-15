Thai Thai is a must visit for foodies

There’s a new restaurant just up the street for students to try when craving Thai food. They have a variety of curries, soups, fried rice, and pad thai.

Plenty of authentic Thai food to try when it comes to options, they have vegetarian options and customizations for the spicy level in the foods you order.

They have expanded their restaurants since they have locations already in Oceanside and Vista. In their mission statement, they thrive on how their food is served with fresh ingredients and how they strive to provide friendly service following their Thai tradition.

Thai Thai San Marcos Restaurant are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. They do take-out, delivery, dine-in, and online orders. They are located at 801 S Twins Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078. To learn more, check out their website http://www.thaithaisanmarcosca.com.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos