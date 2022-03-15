Men’s basketball team is on the road to victory

Wow, what a season it’s been for Cal State University San Marcos Basketball. On Saturday, March 5th, the Men’s Basketball team competed in the 2021-22 CCAA Tournament at the Lumberjack Arena against Cal State San Bernardino.

The Cougars lead the game in both the first and second period. The first period ended with a lead of 43-34 and the second at 42-37, resulting in a final score of 85-71 with a celebrated victory for the CSUSM Champions.

Coming in as the Tournament’s MVP is Blake Seits. #4, Seits, is a senior at CSUSM, playing his last season this spring. The 6’5 guard had a total of 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals against the Coyotes.

The men’s team has an overall score of 20-4 game wins, 10 of which were home, 7 away, and 3 that were neutral. They started their incredible season with a winning streak of 13, taking defeat against the very same opponent they beat in the CCAA Tournament.

Their Champion title has now led the team into the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA West Regional. They will be playing against Alaska Fairbanks in the first round on Friday, March 11th in San Bernardino.

If San Marcos secures a win, they will continue to play against the winner of Point Loma vs. Azusa Pacific, leading further into championships. The winner of the West Regional Final taking place on Monday, March 13th will advance further to the NCAA DII Elite Eight on March 22-26 located in Evansville, Indiana.

Tune in this weekend to see if the Cougars will advance any further into their 2021/22 season, it should be an exciting game Friday, March 11th.

The Cougar Chronicle: The independent student news site of California State University, San Marcos