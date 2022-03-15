Track and Field leads first and second at the RCC Invitational

Several records on the track and field team have been broken, including the one broken by Justice Chima

This last Friday, March 4th, CSUSM’s Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams competed in the RCC Invitational located in Riverside. There were so many outstanding performances on both the Men’s and Women’s team.

There were three particular performances that were record setting on the Men’s team.

Nick Melanese is positioned as a distance runner for Cal State San Marcos. On Friday, Nick set the record for the 10th fastests 1500-meter time in program history. His final time for the run was an incredible 3:52:66.

Justice Chima, positioned as jump/sprints, also made a new record in program history. He has the ninth fastest 200-meter dash with a time of 22.14. This time brought him into third place at the invitational.

Another distance runner, Kibrom Elias, made record for the eighth fastests 3,000 meter run. His total time came out to be 8:38:65. With three new records, the Men’s team came into the lucky number 3rd place at the Invenational. Cal Sate Fullerton took 2nd, and Riverside City College lead the pack in 1st place.

The Women’s Track and Field team also has incredible performances. So much so, that they lead the Invitational in 1st place with an overall score of 148 points.

In the Women’s Triple Jump, CSUSM came in first place with an 11.45m mark by Amaya Mahmoud. The Cougars also held first and second place in the Long Jump with a 5.53m and 5.15m mark by Darriale Yarbrough and Kayla James.

The incredible field performance continued for the lady cougars throughout the Invitational. In the Javelin Throw competition, Cal State scored second with 29.99m by Morgan Wilson and in Shot Put, Bianca Encio hit a 12.23m mark, scoring the team at second.

Overall, the Riverside City College Invitational was successful for Cal State University San Marcos. The Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams have only competed in three meets so far, with 10 more to go before Championships. Best of luck to our Cougars for their season ahead.

